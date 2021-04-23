Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 Spoiler: Krishna to help Meera?

Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip , Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist on TMT.internet

In viewers favorite present Pratigya 2 there are many drama occurred after Krishna went to jail. Now Sumitra desire a new lady in Krishna’s life so it will likely be fascinating to see what’s going to occur subsequent.

Within the present monitor it proven that Shakti says Sumitra these days there isn’t a such ladies who met her expectations. Meera will blame Pratigya for standing in a path approach. Meera and the guards argue for the mangoes which Meera stole. Pratigya asks Meera to provide again to the guards. Meera agrees then ran away saying subsequent time she’s going to give them the mangoes. Pratigya asks the guard what’s her title. The guards says her title is Meera.

Komal asks Adarsh what’s he doing when she noticed him alone. Adarsh says that he’s listening and making an attempt to know what the chicken’s are saying. Then asks Komal is she going wherever exterior after seeing her apparel. Komal asks Adarsh that he didn’t like this look of hers. Shakti comes there and tells Komal to not put on make-up and the whole lot as she is a widow. Adarsh says to Shakti to not speak to his sister that approach. Komal leaves the place. Shakti warns Adarsh to not go close by Komal in any other case he’ll kill Adarsh’s household.

Later, when everybody have their meals on the eating room, Sumitra combine the poison for Pratigya and provides it to her. Krishna questions Adarsh why he isn’t married but to which Adarsh says that he didn’t met somebody like Pratigya. Pratigya feels dizzy. Krishna notices and asks what occurred Pratigya says nothing. Komal and Sumitra smiles at one another. Krishna and Pratigya go for a stroll the place Pratigya as soon as once more not really feel effectively so she goes to the room. Krishna see children infront of an idol and see the idol is promising the children they may get meals on a regular basis. He wonders who it was and discover Meera there and says that she is certainly a god for the children. When Meera attempt to depart the place she falls on Krishna. Pratigya finds blood in her hand after she touched her mouth then appears shocked.

Within the upcoming monitor it will likely be proven that Krishna will give rose to Pratigya. Krishna will want Pratigya on their Anniversary. Meera will do puja of Lord Krishna. Krishna will say to Pratigya she’s going to like his current. Pratigya will open the current. Pratigya will fall on the bottom. Everybody will look shocked.

Will Pratigya survive?

Will Krishna get to learn about Sumitra’s plan?

To know extra about what’s occurring in your favorite reveals Maintain checking this area.