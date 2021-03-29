Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 Spoiler: Krishna’s plan to shut the case failed miserably

Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on justshowbiz.net

A show after having a splendid for years makes a comeback with the equal essence and flavours, it makes the audience touched and connected to it immediately. Well I can say, things are much similar in the case of Pratigya 2 which will air its first episode of the second season tonight on Star Bharat. The earlier version of the show used to come on Star Plus on a late night slot however the shows still managed to gain a lot of viewership and appreciation from audiences for it’s raw flavor and relatable chain of events.

Importantly this time the show is going to be produced by Directors Cut productions means Mr Rajan Shahi. The show will have no major changes in terms of casting of the prominent characters. However the addition of new characters will happen as the show will progress with the storyline in the future Episodes.

The story line has Pratigya and Krishna who are happily married with two kids of their own. While Pratigya had an active care of her own self, this time Krishna along with her father-in-law Sajjan Singh are in support of their daughter-in-law Pratigya. It was so nostalgic to see Pooja Gor and Arhaan Behl to be back as Krishna and Pratigya with their old character traits and that adorable chemistry.

In tonight’s episode the audience will get to see Balwant come to the school of Garv and will try to scare him in a process to know why he is behaving oddly in his presence. Pratigya will scold him later for his behaviour and comes home with her son. Radhe on the other hand comes to the police station to surrender for his crime but they take him to Balwant and he understands that he is not the one who did it and came here to give proxy. Later Krishna will create a huge scene on Balwant coming to meet Garv privately in school and says he will destroy everything if anyone tries to harm his kids.

Will Krishna be able to convince Pratigya? What will be the reaction of Pratigya after knowing the truth? Will Balwant come to know about the real intentions of Krishna?

To know more keep watching this space for more exciting updates