Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 Spoiler: Pratigya to fall unconscious

Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 Spoiler: Pratigya to fall unconscious

Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip , Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist on TMT.web

In viewers Favorite present Pratigya 2 Sumitra and Komal plans to separate Pratigya and Krishna. Now it will likely be fascinating to see what are they going to do to separate the love birds.

Within the present monitor it proven that Krishna features consciousness however Sumitra and Komal isn’t happy with Pratigya. They each accuses Pratigya for Krishna’s situation and plans to take away Pratigya from Krishna’s life. Adarsh asks Pratigya to to not blame herself.

Later Pratigya calls the officer and questions what they executed to Krishna then asks them to arrest Balwant in any other case she’s going to go to the courtroom. Officer guarantees to arrest Balwant. Krishna will get discharged from the hospital and everybody goes to Sajjan’s pals farm. Within the automotive Adarsh and Komal share some romantic moments.

Within the upcoming monitor it will likely be proven that Sumitra will combine one thing within the juice. Pratigya will drink the juice. Sumitra will say to Komal poison will take away poison. Pratigya will fall unconscious.

To know extra about what’s occurring in Your Favorite reveals Preserve checking this house.

