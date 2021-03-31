ENTERTAINMENT

Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 Spoiler: Sajjan promise fair treatment to Balwant if his family is involved

Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 Spoiler: Sajjan promise fair treatment to Balwant if his family is involved

Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on justshowbiz.net

A show after having been splendid for years makes a comeback with the equal essence and flavours, it makes the audience touched and connected to it immediately. Well I can say, things are much similar in the case of Pratigya 2 which will air its first episode of the second season tonight on Star Bharat. The earlier version of the show used to come on Star Plus on a late night slot however the shows still managed to gain a lot of viewership and appreciation from audiences for it’s raw flavor and relatable chain of events.

Importantly this time the show is going to be produced by Directors Cut productions means Mr. Rajan Shahi. The show will have no major changes in terms of casting of the prominent characters. However the addition of new characters will happen as the show will progress with the storyline in the future Episodes.

The story line has Pratigya and Krishna who are happily married with two kids of their own. While Pratigya had an active care of her own self, this time Krishna along with her father-in-law Sajjan Singh are in support of their daughter-in-law Pratigya. It was so nostalgic to see Pooja Gor and Arhaan Behl coming back as Krishna and Pratigya with their old character traits and that adorable chemistry.

In tonight’s episode the audience will get to see Krishna will speak about the entire incident to Komal after the murder of Radhe and he will be extremely guilty for everything that happened. On the other hand, Balwant will appear at the house of Sajjan Singh to capture Shakti for being involved in his child’s accident case. Sajjan will come out and will take a stand for Shakti and promises that if his family member get involved in it, he will be the first one to take a stand in favour of justice.

Will Krishna be able to convince Pratigya? What will be the reaction of Pratigya after knowing the truth? Will Balwant come to know about the real intentions of Krishna?

To know more keep watching this space for more exciting updates.

