Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 Spoiler: Shakti to reveal the truth to Pratigya

In viewers favorite present Pratigya 2, we had seen how everybody goes towards Pratigya once they perceive Pratigya doing all this to seek out the individual behind Balwant’s son’s homicide. Will Pratigya perceive the rationale behind her relations?

Within the present episode it proven that Krishna seems to be for the cabinet key’s. Pratigya and Adarsh asks the child one after the other to place their hand on the board and asks their title. Krishna finds the important thing from Pratigya’s bag and wonders why she stored it in her bag. Whereas Krishna taking the blueprint from the cabinet he finds the precise report and get to find out about Pratigya’s plan. Kirti enters the room Krishna asks her to elucidate this report. Kirti explains and asks this isn’t Garv’s proper? Krishna asks what they’re doing with the paint, Kirti tells him that they’re doing hand portray exercise. Krishna seems to be the children throw the window and remembers Pratigya’s phrases to punish the one who is concerned on this and understands that is additionally Pratigya’s plan.

Pratigya asks Adarsh that he collected all of the handprints and names of the children. He tells sure. Pratigya asks Kirti the place is Garv, Kirti remembers Sajjan’s phrase and retains her mouth shut. Pratigya goes to seek out Garv. Kirti comes there and tells her grandfather that Pratigya is looking for Garv. Pratigya enters the room and asks everybody the place is Garv. Later she tells that she know Garv should have advised everybody to not inform Pratigya the place he’s. Pratigya finds the envelope of the report on the ground and wonders how it’s potential. Krishna brings Garv in entrance of everybody.

Pratigya asks Garv the place he went and ask him to do the hand portray. Krishna won’t depart Garv’s hand Pratigya asks him why he’s holding Garv’s hand. Krishna tells Pratigya that if she don’t need to depart her job okay on the identical time he don’t need Garv to do any actions. Pratigya says that she is doing all this to seek out the child to avoid wasting. As a result of if Balwant’s get to know he won’t depart the child. She additional explains Everybody in regards to the regulation. Komal interrupts Pratigya saying no matter Krishna is doing is for Garv’s security.

Sajjan asks Pratigya why she shouldn’t be trusting her household and telling them something in any respect. Pratigya explains nothing like that, she simply don’t need to contain her relations. Sajjan tells he won’t let something occur to his grandson even when his personal mom is towards him. Pratigya asks why she goes to be towards Garv. Then she asks Garv to do the hand portray. Sajjan calls Pratigya when she turns round Sajjan holds the gun pointing at her. Pratigya seems to be confused.

Within the upcoming episode it is going to be proven that Shakti will reveal the reality to Pratigya. Pratigya will say to her relations they cover it from her. Pratigya will say that she goes to inform the police.

