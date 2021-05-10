Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2: Sumitra to manipulate and instigate Adarsh ​​against Komal?

Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

In viewers favorite show Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 there are lots of drama happening with Pratigya’s illness which is a lie created by Sumitra to separate Krishna and Pratigya. Now Pratigya is continuously hurting Krishna’s emotions thinking this is for his better future now it will be interesting to see what happens next.

In the current track it shown that Krishna asks Pratigya to stay with him but Pratigya questions Krishna how come he enters her room without his permission. Krishna gets hurt by Pratigya’s behavior and asks why she is doing all this. Pratigya says to Krishna that she had done nothing wrong so she isn’t feeling bad about others words and asks Krishna to stop his act of standing for herself saying that she knows his true intention behind his this acts and asks him not to behave like a lost puppy. Krishna shouts enough and leaves the room. Komal asks Sumitra to talk to Sajjan for her and Adarsh’s marriage otherwise she will tell Krishna her plans of separating Krishna and Pratigya. Adarsh asks Pratigya why she is doing this injustice to Krishna and asks her to reveal the truth otherwise he will tell to Krishna. Pratigya says Adarsh to not to say any of this to Krishna and asks him to help her. Sumitra acts infront of Meera and says that Pratigya hurts Krishna the most and asks Meera to take care of Krishna. Meera hesitates then agrees seeing Sumitra’s fake tears. Adarsh asks Pratigya why she is Choosing Meera. Pratigya says that Meera takes care of Krishna and the kids and she is the one for Krishna. Later Pratigya explains her plan to Adarsh. Adarsh first says no then gives in to Pratigya but says if she only agrees to meet another doctor then only he will help her. Pratigya agrees to meet another doctor.

In the upcoming episode it will be shown that Krishna and Meera will sit near the lake. Krishna will say to Meera that Pratigya won’t let him sleep with empty stomach. Meera will smile hearing Krishna’s plan. Pratigya will put food in a plate and will give it to Meera. Meera will say to Krishna that Pratigya say to her that either ask Krishna to eat or sleep with empty stomach. Krishna will go to confront Pratigya. Pratigya will feed Adarsh food. Krishna will see Pratigya and Adarsh’s closeness and will shout enough. Pratigya will look at Krishna. Sumitra will smile.

Will Krishna find the reason behind Pratigya’s behaviour?

Will Sumitra get to know that Pratigya is going to consult another doctor?

