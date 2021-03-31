Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2: While Pratigya and Sajjan are shocked to see Krishna, Shakti gets to know the truth – Tellyexpress

Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip, Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist, on TellyExpress.com

“Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2” had quite a start and the audience can’t get enough of the show because of its gripping storyline. Krishna is trying all that he can to save Garv from getting caught in Balwant Tyagi’s son’s case, and is somehow unable to control his actions.

Once he slapped Pratigya in front of a few neighbours, and now he has come home drunk. Both Pratigya and Sajjan Singh are shocked to see Krishna in such a condition. This is the first time in nine years that Krishna has done something like this and it has left both Pratigya and Sajjan worried. They realise something is not right with him, but Krishna won’t share what this is all about.

Since Pratigya is handling Balwant Tyagi’s case and can go to any lengths to seek justice, Krishna refrains himself from sharing it, especially with her.

Meanwhile, Shakti’s kids tell him the truth about the accident where Balwant Tyagi’s son lost his life. They tell him that they were the ones who locked Garv inside the car which later hit Balwant’ son.

What will Sajjan and Pratigya do now? How will they get to know the truth behind Krishna’s behaviour? And what will Shakti do? Will he ask his kids to be quiet or will make them share the truth? To know what happens next keep watching the show.

“Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2” features Arhaan Behll, Pooja Gor, Anupam Shyam, Chetan Hansraj, Sachal Tyagi, Parvati Sehgal and Aalika Sheikh. The show, which is being led by Pearl Grey as the showrunner, creative producer and writer, and produced under Rajan Shahi’s banner Director’s Kut Productions, airs on Star Bharat from Monday to Friday at 8:30 p.m.