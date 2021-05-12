ENTERTAINMENT

Manoj Nair Wiki, Biography, Age, Movies, Images

Recewntly, his wife Beena Antony has been hospitalised after testing positive for Covid-19 and recovered.

Manoj Nair Biography

Name Manoj nair
Real Name Manoj nair
Nickname Manoj
Profession Actor
Date of Birth Yet to be updated
Age Yet to be updated
Zodiac sign Yet to be updated
Family Father: Yet to be updated
Mother: Yet to be updated
Marital Status Married
Affairs/Girlfriends Yet to be updated
Wife Beena Antony (Actress) M. 2003 to present
Children Sound: Aaromal
Daughter: NA
Religion Hindu
Educational Qualification PG (Statistics)
School Yet to be updated
College Yet to be updated
Hobbies Listening Music and Dance
Birth Place Kerala, India
Hometown Kerala, India
Current City Kerala, India
Nationality Indian

Manoj Nair’s Official Social Profiles

Facebook: Yet to be updated

Twitter: Yet to be updated

Instagram: Yet to be updated

Interesting facts about Manoj Nair

  • He is not active in any social media like FB, Twitter, Instagram etc.,
  • Manoj and Beena’s marriage is a love cum arranged.
  • Corona Issue: In May 2021, Beena’s husband released a shocking video. In that video, he said that Beena was admitted in the hospital in order to recover from corona disease. Beena fans who listen to that video convey their wishes to the serial actress for quick recovery.

Movies List

Yet to be updated

TV Shows

  • Indulekha – 2020 (Role: Trivikraman Unni)

Have a look on latest photos of Manoj Nair,

Manoj nair
Manoj nair
Manoj nair
Manoj nair
Manoj nair
