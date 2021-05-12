Manoj Nair Wiki, Biography, Age, Movies, Images

Recewntly, his wife Beena Antony has been hospitalised after testing positive for Covid-19 and recovered.

Manoj Nair Biography

Name Manoj nair Real Name Manoj nair Nickname Manoj Profession Actor Date of Birth Yet to be updated Age Yet to be updated Zodiac sign Yet to be updated Family Father: Yet to be updated

Mother: Yet to be updated Marital Status Married Affairs/Girlfriends Yet to be updated Wife Beena Antony (Actress) M. 2003 to present Children Sound: Aaromal

Daughter: NA Religion Hindu Educational Qualification PG (Statistics) School Yet to be updated College Yet to be updated Hobbies Listening Music and Dance Birth Place Kerala, India Hometown Kerala, India Current City Kerala, India Nationality Indian

Manoj Nair’s Official Social Profiles

Facebook: Yet to be updated

Twitter: Yet to be updated

Instagram: Yet to be updated

Interesting facts about Manoj Nair

He is not active in any social media like FB, Twitter, Instagram etc.,

Manoj and Beena’s marriage is a love cum arranged.

Corona Issue: In May 2021, Beena’s husband released a shocking video. In that video, he said that Beena was admitted in the hospital in order to recover from corona disease. Beena fans who listen to that video convey their wishes to the serial actress for quick recovery.

Movies List

Yet to be updated

TV Shows

Indulekha – 2020 (Role: Trivikraman Unni)

Have a look on latest photos of Manoj Nair,