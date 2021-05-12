Manoj Nair Wiki, Biography, Age, Movies, Images

Recewntly, his wife Beena Antony has been hospitalised after testing positive for Covid-19 and recovered.
Manoj Nair Biography
|Name
|Manoj nair
|Real Name
|Manoj nair
|Nickname
|Manoj
|Profession
|Actor
|Date of Birth
|Yet to be updated
|Age
|Yet to be updated
|Zodiac sign
|Yet to be updated
|Family
|Father: Yet to be updated
Mother: Yet to be updated
|Marital Status
|Married
|Affairs/Girlfriends
|Yet to be updated
|Wife
|Beena Antony (Actress) M. 2003 to present
|Children
|Sound: Aaromal
Daughter: NA
|Religion
|Hindu
|Educational Qualification
|PG (Statistics)
|School
|Yet to be updated
|College
|Yet to be updated
|Hobbies
|Listening Music and Dance
|Birth Place
|Kerala, India
|Hometown
|Kerala, India
|Current City
|Kerala, India
|Nationality
|Indian
Manoj Nair’s Official Social Profiles
Facebook: Yet to be updated
Twitter: Yet to be updated
Instagram: Yet to be updated
Interesting facts about Manoj Nair
- He is not active in any social media like FB, Twitter, Instagram etc.,
- Manoj and Beena’s marriage is a love cum arranged.
- Corona Issue: In May 2021, Beena’s husband released a shocking video. In that video, he said that Beena was admitted in the hospital in order to recover from corona disease. Beena fans who listen to that video convey their wishes to the serial actress for quick recovery.
Movies List
Yet to be updated
TV Shows
- Indulekha – 2020 (Role: Trivikraman Unni)
