Manoj Tiwari sang the most expensive Bhojpuri song, don’t miss the romantic song made in 80 lakhs – Manoj Tiwari bhojpuri song Dildaar out goes viral Vishal A Singh Aparna Dixit tmovb

If you are a fan of Bhojpuri actor and politician Manoj’s songs, then this news is for you. After a long time, a song by Manoj Tiwari has been released. This is a great thing also because this song of Manoj Tiwari includes the most popular actors of TV.

romantic song of manoj tiwari

The name of the song is Dildar. Which has been filmed on Vishal Aditya Mishra and Aparna Dixit. This is a romantic song in which the cute love story of two couples has been shown. How both of them have four eyes, love at first sight, that desperation and the things happening in their eyes… Seeing this lovely love story, you too will surely be reminded of your loved ones.

Watch the song…

Vishal-Aparna frozen pair

The pairing of Vishal Aditya Singh and Aparna Dixit is engaged. Both are looking good together. Everyone’s favorite dashing star Vishal Aditya Singh is handsome as always. His look is so killer that girls lose their hearts. Vishal’s swag and cool style is winning the hearts of the fans. The lyrics of the song are in Bhojpuri. The song has been a favorite of the fans ever since it was released. It has got more than 9 lakh views. Manoj Tiwari’s voice is icing on the song.

This song has been composed by Vishal Mishra. Lyrics are by Manoj Tiwari. According to the news, this song is the most expensive and grand song of Bhojpuri industry. Its budget is said to be 80 lakhs. The song has been shot in Kashi. The Ghat of Banaras is shown beautifully in the song.

You must also listen to this song.

