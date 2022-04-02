Mansfield charged with prejudice in Man Yukon | crime and court

A UConn spokesman said Friday that a Mansfield man is accused of vandalizing areas of the University of Connecticut residence hall, including writing biased and fanatical graffiti on residents’ doors and elsewhere in the building.
UConn spokeswoman Stephanie Ritz said in a statement that 20-year-old Danielle Clark was arrested late Thursday by UConn police in connection with the March 3 incident at the Busby Suites complex. Clark, who had no affiliation with the university, was visiting a resident, she said.
Clark has been charged with third-degree intimidation based on bigotry or prejudice; criminal trespass of the first degree; and second degree criminal mischief. He has to appear on Monday…
