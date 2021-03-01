ENTERTAINMENT

Mansi Sehgal (AAP) Wiki, Biography, Age, Education, Picture

Mansi Sehgal is an award-winning model, entrepreneur and trained engineer. She rose to fame by winning the famous pageant show Miss India Delhi 2019. The same year, she won the Miss Water Baby Award. After that victory, he got opportunities to work on advertising projects. She is a TEDx The speaker. On 1 March 2021, she became a member Arvind KejriwalOf Aam Aadmi party.

Biography of Mansi Sehgal

Name Mansi Sehgal
Real Name Mansi Sehgal
Surname Mansi
The business Entrepreneur and Model
Date of birth 2000
Ages 21 (until 2021)
Zodiac sign Still to be updated
family husband: Still to be updated
The mother: Still to be updated
marital status Single
Case / lover Still to be updated
husband Still to be updated
children Still to be updated
religion Hindu
educational qualification B.Tech
school Still to be updated
College Still to be updated
Hobby Listening to music, watching thriller movies and dancing
birth place Delhi, India
Hometown Delhi, India
Current City Delhi, India
the nationality Indian

Mansi Sehgal’s official social profile

Facebook: Still to be updated

Twitter: Still to be updated

instagram.com/mansi.sehgal

Interesting facts about Mansi Sehgal

  • In the year 2019, he made a mark as a finalist. FBB Campus Princess.
  • In 2020, in Tedx talk, He talked about the subject the power of words.
  • She runs her Instagram account with the support of 10k people.

Mansi Sehgal Images

Don’t forget to check out the latest pictures of Mansi Sehgal,

Mansi Sehgal

