Mansi Sehgal (AAP) Wiki, Biography, Age, Education, Picture

Mansi Sehgal is an award-winning model, entrepreneur and trained engineer. She rose to fame by winning the famous pageant show Miss India Delhi 2019. The same year, she won the Miss Water Baby Award. After that victory, he got opportunities to work on advertising projects. She is a TEDx The speaker. On 1 March 2021, she became a member Arvind KejriwalOf Aam Aadmi party.
Biography of Mansi Sehgal
|Name
|Mansi Sehgal
|Real Name
|Mansi Sehgal
|Surname
|Mansi
|The business
|Entrepreneur and Model
|Date of birth
|2000
|Ages
|21 (until 2021)
|Zodiac sign
|Still to be updated
|family
|husband: Still to be updated
The mother: Still to be updated
|marital status
|Single
|Case / lover
|Still to be updated
|husband
|Still to be updated
|children
|Still to be updated
|religion
|Hindu
|educational qualification
|B.Tech
|school
|Still to be updated
|College
|Still to be updated
|Hobby
|Listening to music, watching thriller movies and dancing
|birth place
|Delhi, India
|Hometown
|Delhi, India
|Current City
|Delhi, India
|the nationality
|Indian
Mansi Sehgal’s official social profile
Facebook: Still to be updated
Twitter: Still to be updated
instagram.com/mansi.sehgal
Interesting facts about Mansi Sehgal
- In the year 2019, he made a mark as a finalist. FBB Campus Princess.
- In 2020, in Tedx talk, He talked about the subject the power of words.
- She runs her Instagram account with the support of 10k people.
Mansi Sehgal Images
