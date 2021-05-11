ENTERTAINMENT

Mansoor Ali Khan Wiki, Biography, Age, Wife, Movies, Images

Mansoor Ali Khan Wiki, Biography, Age, Wife, Movies, Images

Mansoor ali khan is a Tamil film actor, who has appeared in many Tamil films. He has appeared mainly in supporting roles. He also acted in few Malayalam and Telugu Movies. He has often played in antagonist roles and even a few lead roles. He also got a breakthrough role as the antagonist in the Tamil Cinema industry by the R.K. Selvamani directorial Captain Prabhakaran (1991), which became the blockbuster. ON 10 May 2021, Mansoor has been hospitalized because of a block in the kidney owing to the presence of a large stone. As per the courses, all tests have been taken as he is getting ready for surgery.

