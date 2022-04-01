Manu Ginobili to be inducted into Basketball Hall of Fame

Emanuel “Manu” Ginobili creates history in Argentine basketball first player of our country To be a part of the Basketball Hall of Fame.

Located in Springfield, Massachusetts, the “Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame” opens its doors to the Argentine player. Manu not only stands to be a part of this prestigious selection of players from across the globe but also manages to reach the Hall of Fame. Compete with 50 other candidates.

Behance’s induction into the Hall of Fame will happen tomorrow. The awards ceremony is scheduled for September 9 and 10 in the United States.

In August 2018 he said Goodbye to professional basketball.