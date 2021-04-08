Manuela Escobar Wiki, Biography, Age, Family, Images – Tech Kashif

LATEST

Manuela Escobar is a Colombian businesswoman, homemaker, and controversial personality. Her birth name is Juana Manuela Marroquin Santos. Manuela’s father Pablo Escobar is a popular Drug dealer known as “The King of Cocaine” and her brother Juan Pablo Escobar is also a famous architect in Columbia.

Nickname Manuela
Profession Entrepreneur
Date of Birth 25 May 1984
Age 36 (As of 2021)
Zodiac sign Gemini
Family Father: Pablo Escobar (Businessman)
Mother: Maria Victoria Henao (Entrepreneur)
Elder Brother: Juan Pablo Escobar (Architect)
Marital Status Married
Affairs/Boyfriends Yet to be updated
Husband Yet to be updated
Children Yet to be updated
Religion Christian
Educational Qualification Yet to be updated
School Yet to be updated
College Yet to be updated
Hobbies Yet to be updated
Birth Place Columbia
Hometown Columbia
Current City Yet to be updated
Nationality Columbian
Net Worth 7 Million USD
Manuela Escobar’s Official Social Profiles

Instagram: Yet to be updated

Facebook: Yet to be updated

Twitter: Yet to be updated

Manuela Escobar Images

Check out the latest photos of Manuela Escobar,

