Manuela Escobar Wiki, Biography, Age, Family, Images – Tech Kashif

Manuela Escobar is a Colombian businesswoman, homemaker, and controversial personality. Her birth name is Juana Manuela Marroquin Santos. Manuela’s father Pablo Escobar is a popular Drug dealer known as “The King of Cocaine” and her brother Juan Pablo Escobar is also a famous architect in Columbia.
-
|Name
|Manuela Escobar
|Real Name
|Manuela Escobar
|Nickname
|Manuela
|Profession
|Entrepreneur
|Date of Birth
|25 May 1984
|Age
|36 (As of 2021)
|Zodiac sign
|Gemini
|Family
|Father: Pablo Escobar (Businessman)
Mother: Maria Victoria Henao (Entrepreneur)
Elder Brother: Juan Pablo Escobar (Architect)
|Marital Status
|Married
|Affairs/Boyfriends
|Yet to be updated
|Husband
|Yet to be updated
|Children
|Yet to be updated
|Religion
|Christian
|Educational Qualification
|Yet to be updated
|School
|Yet to be updated
|College
|Yet to be updated
|Hobbies
|Yet to be updated
|Birth Place
|Columbia
|Hometown
|Columbia
|Current City
|Yet to be updated
|Nationality
|Columbian
|Net Worth
|7 Million USD
