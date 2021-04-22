Many high-profile investors such as Jeff Bezos and Drake invest in Overtime

Only recently, sports activities media firm Time beyond regulation introduced a brand new basketball league the place 16-18 yr olds might probably earn over $100k per yr (and an extra $100k for faculty tuition in the event that they don’t play within the NBA). The concept being that if school basketball gamers aren’t in a position to earn cash off their identify whereas others are doing it, there’s another for them to pursue earlier than heading to the NBA.

Although Time beyond regulation Elite hasn’t totally been realized but, the enterprise has gained traction with the monetary help of many high-profile folks. Based on CNBC, Time beyond regulation’s newest spherical of funding resulted in them securing $80 million. Notable traders embody Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos (by way of his private funding agency and never via Amazon), Drake, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, Silicon Valley VC agency Andreessen Horowitz, and professional basketball gamers Carmelo Anthony, Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, Chiney Ogwumike, Klay Thompson, and Trae Younger.

In complete, Time beyond regulation revealed that they’ve raised greater than $140 million. Time beyond regulation revealed that they may “use a portion of the $80 million to assist pay for salaries of gamers and employees, help league start-up prices, put money into the NFT sector and improve its app.”

It’s nonetheless too early to inform how Time beyond regulation Elite will match within the sports activities panorama and let’s be trustworthy, the NCAA is manner too massive and highly effective and prestigious that they’ll nonetheless be the place most highschool athletes go to as a way to additional their athletic profession. That being stated, if this helps the NCAA inch towards letting pupil athletes revenue off their identify, perhaps that’s the purpose of many of those traders placing their cash into making an attempt to make Time beyond regulation Elite work.

