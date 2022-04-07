Many on Facebook pay tribute to Sreenivasan, actor’s response to this is quick-witted – CINEMA – CINE NEWS

KOCHI: Many took to social media to pay tributes to actor, screenwriter and director Sreenivasan, who was hospitalized due to an emergency. Producer Manoj Ramsingh took to the stage to criticize those who posted tributes after hearing that the actor is in hospital. He on Facebook that he had told Sreenivasan about the tribute posts. In reply, Srinivasan said, “People give such things respectfully, don’t waste anything, give it to me …if there is some in excess, I will give some to Manoj.”

Meanwhile, Sreenivasan, who is undergoing treatment at the hospital for a heart condition, is in a stable condition, hospital officials said. Sources close to him informed that he is responding to medication and that he is out of the ventilator…