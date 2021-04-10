Many Saab Movie Download Leaked By Kuttymovies, Tamilrockers, Isaimini, Moviesda – Tech Kashif » todayssnews

Many Saab Movie Download leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, moviesda

Many Saab Movie Review and Release Live Updates: Pawan Kalyan steps into the shoes of Amitabh Bachchan in Pink’s Telugu remake. Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, Ananya Nagalla and Prakash Raj star in the film, which is released theatrically.

Directed by Venu Sriram, Pink’s Telugu remake will hit theaters on Friday and it’s nothing short of a festival for Pawan Kalyan fans. The star will play the eponymous ‘professional saab’ in the film in the Pink remake. Shruti Haasan, Nivetha Thomas, Anjali and Ananya Nagalla also play a central role in the film.

Vakel Saab will see Pawan Kalyan step into the shoes of Amitabh Bachchan. However, the film has been adapted to Pawan Kalyan’s stardom and age. He will play a lawyer with a painful past, with Shruti in a cameo as his wife. Nivetha, Anjali and Ananya play the girls charged with attempted murder and must prove their innocence in court.

Speaking of playing the role written by Bachchan, Kalyan had said at an event, ‘The way you respect and love me, I’ve been a crazy Amitabh Bachchan fan since childhood. I always fought for him like you fight for me. I fought my own brother growing up. So to be able to fill his shoes in the Telugu remake, I never thought of that. “

The film is being released theatrically even as theaters in most parts of India are dealing with the heat as Covid-19 numbers soar. The film is expected to do well as the morning shows are already sold out.

