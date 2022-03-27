Maple Leafs vs. Canadiens – Game Recap – March 26, 2022

MONTREAL – – Paul Byrne broke a tie with 2:28, Jake Allen made 49 saves and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 on Saturday night.

Taking advantage of the Toronto turnover, Byrne skated the length of the ice and waited patiently before hitting Eric Kalgren between the pads.

Since coming back from a lower body injury, Allen has played the last five games and saved two 40-plus nights. He was adamant in saying that he wanted to help his team move forward, even if the playoffs were out of the picture.

“I told myself, ‘I want to come back and I didn’t want to be a reason this thing slipped,'” Allen said. “I want to come back and really be a contributor and a leader here.”

“In…