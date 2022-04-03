Maple Leafs vs Flyers – Game Recap – April 2, 2022

PHILADELPHIA — Austin Matthews scored his NHL-leading 51st goal, Morgan Reilly had one goal and two assists, and the Toronto Maple Leafs won their fourth straight with a 6-3 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night.

John Tavares, Wayne Simmonds, Timothy Liljegren and Pierre Angval also scored for the Maple Leafs, who have scored 24 goals during their streak.

Ivan Provorov had two goals and an assist, and Kevin Hayes also scored for the Flyers, who have lost five of six. Philadelphia entered the Metropolitan Division last tied with New Jersey.

Toronto got off to a slow start.

“We don’t have a very good hockey game,” said Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe. “Maybe we played an easy game and they didn’t give it…