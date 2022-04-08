Maple Leafs vs Stars – Game Recap – April 7, 2022

Dallas — Austin Matthews has the most goals in a season for the Toronto Maple Leafs — and the most goals in the NHL by an American-born player.

Mathews set a franchise record with his 55th goal in regulation Thursday night. Then made number 56 in overtime To break the American record and give the Maple Leafs a 4-3 win over the Dallas Stars.

“It was Austin’s night,” said coach Sheldon Keefe. “It’s very well deserved and has to end with an exclamation point.”

Matthews, who had tied Rick Vive’s 40-year-old Maple Leafs’ 54-goal mark two games earlier, broke through with his one-timer from the bottom of the circle to the left of goalkeeper Scott Wedgwood after withdrawing a pass from Mark Giordano. . On the 2-1 power play…