Maple Leafs vs Stars picks and odds: Feds Toronto in Tough Road matchup

The Toronto Maple Leafs will complete a four-game road trip Thursday with a trip to the American Airlines Center to battle the rising Dallas Stars.

Pregame legend: The Maple Leafs scored three out of four in back-to-back games against a pair of divisional powerhouses in the Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers. Toronto’s latest game against the Panthers was an emotional rollercoaster, however, as the team took a 5–1 lead and lost 7–6 in overtime.

Check out our best Maple Leafs vs. Stars picks for Thursday’s cross-conference matchup.

Maple Leafs vs Stars Picks Overview