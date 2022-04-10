Maple Leafs win Stanley Cup playoff spot with victory over Canadiens

TORONTO – In the midst of celebrations after Austin Matthews scored his 58th goal of the season – just 27 seconds after moving to No. 57 – veteran Maple Leafs forward Jason Spieza glanced at his head coach.

“Spez turned and gave me eyes like, ‘This is something special,'” said Sheldon Keefe of Toronto.

“(Matthew) Tonight was great.”

This night – and many other Leafs continue to rewrite history as talismans.

Matthews scored twice in the first period to pad his NHL lead and joined some elite company on Saturday in Toronto’s 3-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens.

Two days after setting a franchise record for goalscoring in a season, the 24-year-old superstar’s opener finished 50th in his last 50 appearances against his team’s arch-rival of the Original Six.