Maple syrup thief to pay $9 million fine, Supreme Court rules

The Supreme Court of Canada has upheld a $9 million fine imposed on one of the masterminds of Canada’s infamous maple syrup heist.

In a decision published Thursday, the Supreme Court said it sided with the Crown in a unanimous decision, when the defense launched an appeal to reduce the fine imposed on a 2012 robbery mastermind: Richard Valieres.

Valieres was convicted of fraud, smuggling and theft of 9,500 barrels of maple syrup from a warehouse in St. Louis-de-Blendford in the Quebec City area between 2011 and 2012. The 2,700 tonnes of syrup stolen from the Federation of Quebec Maple Syrup Producers was valued at about $18 million.

The robbery came to light when the federation regularly checked the stock of its godown and…