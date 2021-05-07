Maradonar Juto (Hoichoi) Web Series Story, Cast, Real Name, Wiki & More

Maradonar Juto (Hoichoi) : Web Series Story, Cast, Wiki, Real Name, Crew Details, Released Date and More

Maradonar Juto is an Indian Bengali language web series. It stars Susmita Chatterjee and Amartya Ray in the lead roles. This is the story of two neighbouring families who have a generational feud about a pair of shoes belonging to the football legend, Maradona. The series is directed by Mainak Bhaumik who previously directed films like Aamra (2006) and Maach Mishti & More (2013).

Title Maradonar Juto Main Cast Susmita Chatterjee

Amartya Ray Genre Romance, Comedy Director Mainak bhaumik Producer Not Available Story and Screenplay Joydip Banerjee Editor Sanglap Bhowmik DoP Prosenjit Chowdhury Production House Shree Venkatesh Films

The complete cast of web series Maradonar Juto :

Susmita Chatterjee

As : Hiya Dutt

Amartya Ray

As: Ranadev Chowdhury / Ran

Joydeep Mukherjee

As : Sandip Chowdhury

Moyna Mukherjee

As: Shakuntala Chowdhury

Sujan neel mukherjee

As : Abinash Dutta

Anirban Chakrabarti

As : Animesh Dutta

Alokananda Roy

As : Kamala Dutta

Ujan Chatterjee

Sujoy Prasad Chatterjee

Release Date & Availibity

Maradonar Juto is available to watch on Hoichoi from 30 April 2021. This season has total 6 episodes. The series is available exclusively for paid subscribers of Hoichoi. Other details related to the show are given below.

Available On Hoichoi Total Episode 6 Episodes Running Time Not Available Released Date 30 April 2021 Language Bengali Subtitle English Country India

