Maradonar Juto (Hoichoi) Web Series Story, Cast, Real Name, Wiki & More

Maradonar Juto (Hoichoi): Web Series Story, Cast, Wiki, Real Name, Crew Details, Released Date and More
Maradonar Juto is an Indian Bengali language web series. It stars Susmita Chatterjee and Amartya Ray in the lead roles. This is the story of two neighboring families who have a generational feud about a pair of shoes belonging to the football legend, Maradona. The series is directed by Mainak Bhaumik who previously directed films like Aamra (2006) and Maach Mishti & More (2013).
|Title
|Maradonar Juto
|Main Cast
|Susmita Chatterjee
Amartya Ray
|Genre
|Romance, Comedy
|Director
|Mainak bhaumik
|Producer
|Not Available
|Story and Screenplay
|Not Available
|Editor
|Not Available
|DoP
|Prosenjit Chowdhury
|Production House
|Not Available
Cast
The complete cast of web series Maradonar Juto :
Susmita Chatterjee
As : Hiya Dutt
Amartya Ray
As: Ranadev Chowdhury / Ran
Joydeep Mukherjee
Sujan neel mukherjee
Anirban Chakrabarti
Moyna Mukherjee
Alokananda Roy
Ujan Chatterjee
Sujoy Prasad Chatterjee
Release Date & Availibity
Maradonar Juto will be available to watch on Hoichoi from 30 April 2021. This season has total 8 episodes. The series is available exclusively for paid subscribers of Hoichoi. Other details related to the show are given below.
|Available On
|Hoichoi
|Total Episode
|8 Episodes
|Running Time
|Not Available
|Released Date
|30 April 2021
|Language
|Bengali
|Subtitle
|English
|Country
|India
