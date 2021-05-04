Maradonar Juto (Hoichoi) Web Series Story, Cast, Real Name, Wiki & More

ENTERTAINMENT

Maradonar Juto (Hoichoi): Web Series Story, Cast, Wiki, Real Name, Crew Details, Released Date and More

Maradonar Juto is an Indian Bengali language web series. It stars Susmita Chatterjee and Amartya Ray in the lead roles. This is the story of two neighboring families who have a generational feud about a pair of shoes belonging to the football legend, Maradona. The series is directed by Mainak Bhaumik who previously directed films like Aamra (2006) and Maach Mishti & More (2013).

Title Maradonar Juto
Main Cast Susmita Chatterjee
Amartya Ray
Genre Romance, Comedy
Director Mainak bhaumik
Producer Not Available
Story and Screenplay Not Available
Editor Not Available
DoP Prosenjit Chowdhury
Production House Not Available

Cast

The complete cast of web series Maradonar Juto :

Susmita Chatterjee

As : Hiya Dutt

Amartya Ray

As: Ranadev Chowdhury / Ran

Joydeep Mukherjee

Sujan neel mukherjee

Anirban Chakrabarti

Moyna Mukherjee

Alokananda Roy

Ujan Chatterjee

Sujoy Prasad Chatterjee

Release Date & Availibity

Maradonar Juto will be available to watch on Hoichoi from 30 April 2021. This season has total 8 episodes. The series is available exclusively for paid subscribers of Hoichoi. Other details related to the show are given below.

Available On Hoichoi
Total Episode 8 Episodes
Running Time Not Available
Released Date 30 April 2021
Language Bengali
Subtitle English
Country India

If you have more details about the web series Maradonar Juto, then please comment below down we try to update it within an hour

