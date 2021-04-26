LATEST

Maradonar Juto Web Series Cast, Wiki, Poster, Trailer, Video and Download

Maradonar Juto Web Series Cast, Wiki, Poster, Trailer, Video and Download

Hoichoi is a hottest OTT platform to observe Bengali language internet collection and flicks. The OTT platforms have all the time tried to ship completely different idea internet collection to the subscriber. Hoichoi now launched the primary look poster, trailer and forged title on YouTube and social media platform.

Hoichoi’s Maradonar Juto forged: Maradonar Juto forged contains Susmita Chatterjee, Amartya Ray as lead and others are Joydeep Mukherjee, Sujan Neel Mukherjee, Anirban Chakrabarti, Moyna Mukherjee, Alokananda Roy, Ujan Chatterjee, and Sujoy Prasad. This internet collection is directed by Mainak Bhaumik.

Maradonar Juto launch date: Maradonar Juto begin streaming from thirtieth April on Hoichoi app and offical web site.
Maradonar Juto Wiki
Launch Date Apr 30, 2021
Style Drama
Season
Language Bengali
OTT Platform Hippiix
Origin Nation
Capturing Location Kolkota
Banner/Manufacturing Hoichoi presnts
Director Mainak bhaumik

  • Maradonar Juto shall be streaming on the Hippiix. To look at the present you’ll have to observe the next steps:
  • Go to your Play retailer or App retailer
  • Subscribe to the Hippiix
  • Watch internet collection Maradonar Juto on the Hippiix

Maradonar Juto Web Series lead actor
Maradonar Juto Web Series actress suhmita
Maradonar Juto Web Series

