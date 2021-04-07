Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham Malayalam Movie (2021) | Cast | Songs | Teaser | Trailer | Release Date – Tech Kashif » todayssnews

Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham Malayalam Movie: is an upcoming Malayalam historical epic war film co-written and directed by Priyadarshan. Jointly produced by Antony Perumbavoor, Santhosh T. Kuruvilla and C.J. Roy, Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham features Mohanlal in lead role with Arjun Sarja, Sunil Shetty, Manju Warrier in the supporting roles. Tirru handles the camera and the editing is done by M.S. Aiyyappan Nair. Check out below for Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham Malayalam Movie (2020) Cast, Songs, Teaser, Trailer, First Look, Release Date and more.
|Director
|Priyadarshan
|Producer
|Screenplay
|Priyadarshan
|Genre
|Historical epic war film
|Story
|Priyadarshan, Ani Sasi
|Starring
|Mohanlal, Arjun Sarja, Sunil Shetty, Manju Warrier
|Music
|Ronnie Raphael
|Cinematographer
|S. Tirru
|Editor
|MS Aiyyappan Nair
|Production Company
|Release date
|26 March 2020
|Language
|Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada
Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham Malayalam Movie Cast
Here are the complete cast list of Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham malayalam movie,
Marakkar: Simik First Look at Arabikadalinte
Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham Songs
Watch Kannil Ente Song featuring Pranav Lal and Kalyani Priyadarshan,