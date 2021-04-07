LATEST

Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham Malayalam Movie (2021) | Cast | Songs | Teaser | Trailer | Release Date – Tech Kashif » todayssnews

Avatar
By
Posted on
Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham Malayalam Movie (2021) | Cast | Songs | Teaser | Trailer | Release Date

Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham Malayalam Movie: is an upcoming Malayalam historical epic war film co-written and directed by Priyadarshan. Jointly produced by Antony Perumbavoor, Santhosh T. Kuruvilla and C.J. Roy, Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham features Mohanlal in lead role with Arjun Sarja, Sunil Shetty, Manju Warrier in the supporting roles. Tirru handles the camera and the editing is done by M.S. Aiyyappan Nair. Check out below for Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham Malayalam Movie (2020) Cast, Songs, Teaser, Trailer, First Look, Release Date and more.

Director Priyadarshan
Producer
  • Antony Perumbavoor
  • Santhosh T. Kuruvilla
  • C.J. Roy
Screenplay Priyadarshan
Genre Historical epic war film
Story Priyadarshan, Ani Sasi
Starring Mohanlal, Arjun Sarja, Sunil Shetty, Manju Warrier
Music Ronnie Raphael
Cinematographer S. Tirru
Editor MS Aiyyappan Nair
Production Company
  • Aashirvad Cinemas
  • Moonshot Entertainments
  • Confident Group
Release date 26 March 2020
Language Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada
Contents hide
1 Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham Malayalam Movie Cast
2 Marakkar: Simik First Look at Arabikadalinte
3 Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham Teaser & Trailer
4 Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham Songs

Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham Malayalam Movie Cast

Here are the complete cast list of Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham malayalam movie,

Marakkar: Simik First Look at Arabikadalinte

Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham Malayalam Movie (2021) | Cast | Songs | Teaser | Trailer | Release Date

Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham Teaser & Trailer

Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham Songs

Watch Kannil Ente Song featuring Pranav Lal and Kalyani Priyadarshan,

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
733
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
731
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
728
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
727
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
715
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
707
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
672
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
619
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
589
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
586
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top