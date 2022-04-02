Marathi New Year Wishes, Images, Quotes Messages, Greetings and WhatsApp Status for

Gudi Padwa, also known as Samvatsar Padvo, is on Saturday, 2 April 2022. This day marks the beginning of the Marathi New Year.
All the Maharashtrian people celebrate this festival together and spread happiness.
People wish each other, spend time together and prepare delicious food items to observe this day.
Gudi Padwa marks the arrival of the Marathi New Year and Maharashtrians make sure that the New Year is full of happiness and positivity. It is a day that makes them forget all the stress and negative thoughts.
