Marc Gasol is fully committed with the defending champions despite the minutes he gets to play: “I’ll play 5 minutes, 10 minutes, whatever is needed” | The SportsRush

Marc Gasol is fully committed with the defending champions despite the minutes he gets to play: "I'll play 5 minutes, 10 minutes, whatever is needed"

Marc Gasol is fully committed with the defending champions despite the minutes he gets to play: "I'll play 5 minutes, 10 minutes, whatever is needed"
After venting his frustrations regarding his importance on the team, Marc Gasol states he is fully committed to the Lakers no matter what.

Entering the 2020-2021 NBA season, the Lakers looked like the favorites to win their second consecutive title. The organization solidified the team even more by adding stars like Dennis Schroder, Montrezl Harrell, and Marc Gasol on the roster.

Apart from the fact that the Nets look more dangerous than ever, LAL has been riddled with injuries from the start of the season. Due to this, earlier this past month former All-Star Andre Drummond was added to the squad to help the team in LBJ and AD’s absence.

Earlier this past week, Gasol had vented out his frustrations regarding his importance on the team. Although, after the Lakers game against his former team Toronto Raptors, he revealed how he is fully committed to the team irrespective of the minutes he gets to play. He expressed:

“I’m fully committed to the team … no matter if it’s 5 minutes, 10 minutes, some nights I won’t play … I’ll stay ready.”

Marc Gasol has been a terrific leader for the Lakers in the absence of LeBron and Davis

With LeBron James and Anthony Davis sidelined with injuries, someone had to step up and take the leadership responsibility. Gasol, showcasing his 12-year experience, has been that leader.

Not only is he a great leader but Gasol has been playing terrific too. The Lakers are now 2-1 in the Drummond era and have won 2 straight with Gasol in a starting role again.

On Tuesday night, Marc had a terrific game. He stuffed the stat sheet putting up 13 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists and 4 blocks in only 28 minutes of play while leading the team to a 110-101 win over the Raptors.

The Spanish big man might not be the team’s best player, but his experience is something that the Lakers can benefit from. Even when the two superstars return on the court, Gasol needs to keep up his aggression and do whatever is asked of him for the team. Going into the playoffs, Gasol could be a huge asset in being a mentor-like figure to all the young players on the squad.

