Marc Lavoine at a private RFM concert in Paris: Invitation

Posted by Caroline J., Julie M on Mar 29, 2022 12:01 pm

Do you dream of seeing Marc Lavoine at a concert in Paris? RFM is fulfilling your dearest wish by hosting an intimate and private show by the artist on Monday, April 11, 2022 at a still undisclosed location in the capital. We tell you all about this unique event. Answer the question at the bottom of the article to try to win your invites.

Mark Lavoine Keep busy in 2022! After the publication of his work “adults never“On January 14, and while the artist is once again part of The Voice’s jury, Mark Lavoine A new French tour will hit the streets of France in the fall, with a planned trip to Paris, more precisely Congress PalaceOn 2 December 2022.

But in order to warm up a little, the singer intends to make a nice gift to his fans in advance …