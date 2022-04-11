Marcelo Longobardi debuts on CNN radio, the system collapses and the audience explodes: “We can’t hear”

Marcelo Longobardi He returned to the radio after a six-month absence and the hope he created was so great that CNN (AM 950) Broadcast system crashesWhich left thousands of eager listeners unable to follow the former Mater host’s debut.

program, title Lombards by CNN Radio Runs Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. and intends to continue the journalistic style of the host which first morning led audience for a decade. A team has been formed to support him in this new cycle. Willie Kohano, Juan Dillon, Nicholas Singer You Romina Aldana in place

this morning, while the journalist made his usual remarks on local and world news were Thousands of users who expressed their annoyance at not being able to…