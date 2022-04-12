Marcelo Longobardi debuts on CNN radio: why listeners erupt in anger

After a six-month absence, Marcelo Longobardi returned to the radio air with his new cycle “Longobardi por CNN Radio”. The transmission was introduced last week and this Monday it debuted with a dark tint for the driver and his team.

Journalist’s Cycle will be broadcast from 6 am to 10 am in the first radio slot from Monday to Friday. He is accompanied by Juan Dillon, Romina Aldana, Willie Cohn and Nicholas Singer in various sections of the program.

But all was not well for “Longobardi by CNN Radio”. The broadcast system crashed, leaving listeners furious on social media. Key comments lamented not being able to hear the celebrity’s radio debut.

The radio stopped being heard through the AM 950 dial and because of…