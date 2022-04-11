Marcelo Longobardi started off on the wrong foot on CNN

radio conductor Marcelo Longobardi CNN Radio’s new programming began this Monday following his departure from Radio Mater, but things didn’t go according to plan.

in the last week, CNN Radio It began its new programming at a meeting led by Longobardi at the Duhau Palace restaurant, attended by businessmen and political leaders.

But this Monday, Longobardi started to take the wrong step because of the streaming problem, which is why he could not simultaneously broadcast his program for the channel. CNN in Spanish For the entire region, however, it was later reported that the broadcast would begin in May.

The network aims to reach, powered by the news network’s multiple digital platforms, for the programme…