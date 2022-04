Prices rose 8.5 percent in March from a year earlier, the biggest annual increase since December 1981, as Russia’s war in Ukraine pushed up energy prices and policymakers took a big step to control rising inflation. started the effort.

Inflation data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Tuesday showed prices rose 1.2 percent in March compared to February. Price increases for gas, shelter and food were the biggest contributors to inflation, underscoring how high prices have become inevitable for homes and businesses just trying to get by.