March is Warriors Guard’s Breakout Month

SAN FRANCISCO – Jordan Poole was not surprised when Chris Paul tried to chirp him during Wednesday’s game against the Phoenix Suns.

By the time CP3 got into his ear, Poole had already found his groove and was clogged inside.

“If he was trying to get me to go, it was too late,” Poole said. 107-103 Damage At the Chase Center. “I think I was already going a little bit.”

Yes, Just a little

The pool brought life to the Warriors’ offense when the Suns took an early 12-2 lead, scoring 15 points in the first quarter to help the team recover from the deficit.

All said and done, he recorded a season-high 38 points, which tied his career-high set last May. He also caught the most important nine rebounds of his career and made seven assists.

Playing with Poole…