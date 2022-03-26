March Madness 2022: NCAA tournament bracket, Elite 8 schedule

We have reached the Elite 8.

St. Peters, North Carolina, Miami and Kansas lined up their tickets with wins on Friday night.

On Saturday, two teams will reach the Final Four. Villanova will face Houston at 6:09 pm and Duke will face Arkansas at 8:49 pm. Both games are on TBS.

The tournament will conclude with the Final Four on April 2 and the National Championships in New Orleans on April 4.

The 2022 NCAA Tournament bracket and schedule is below.

>> View all NCAA Tournament betting offers and promotions from Syracuse.com

>> Stream CBS Games fuboTV And Paramount+, Stream TBS Games sling,

2022 NCAA Tournament Schedule

elite 8

Saturday, March 26

No. 2 Villanova vs. No. 5 Houston in San Antonio, 6:09 p.m. (TBS)

No. 2 Duke vs. No. 4 Arkansas in San Francisco, 8:49 pm (TBS)

Sunday, March…