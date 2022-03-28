March Madness – A first look at the 2022 NCAA Finals four men’s basketball teams

The 2022 men’s NCAA tournament has offered a variety of ups and downs, making it one of college basketball’s best postseason events in recent history. St. Peters, a school with just under 3,000 students, built the Elite Eight as a 15-seed. The top three seeds (Baylor, Arizona and Gonzaga) were eliminated before the second weekend. The ACC sent three teams to the Elite Eight. The Big Ten had none.

However, in the end, we are left with blue blood.

Since the 2007–08 season, Duke, North Carolina, Kansas and Villanova have claimed seven of the 14 national championships. We are in for a powerhouse matchup in the title game, no matter who wins or loses in the national semifinals on Saturday.

In Mike Krzyzewski’s final season, Duke and North Carolina will meet for the first time at the NCAA…