March Madness: Elite 8 predictions for Saturday of the NCAA Tournament

By the end of this week, the 2022 final four teams will be determined. The first two spots will be handed over on Saturday, when Villanova will take on Houston for the South Zone title and Duke will go west against Arkansas.

Here are our best bets for the two sports.

Houston -2.5 Above Villanova

Villanova and Houston are certainly no strangers to this stage of the NCAA Tournament. The Wildcats have won two of the last five national championships and Houston is looking to return to the Final Four for the second year in a row.

