March Madness Final Four: What to know for the UNC vs. Duke and Villanova vs. Kansas games

When are the games?

The games will take place on Saturday evening in “The Big Easy” at the Caesars Superdome:

Villanova Wildcats vs. Kansas Jayhawks at 6:09pm ET

North Carolina Tar Heels vs. Duke Blue Devils at 8:49 p.m. ET.

The winners of each game will go head-to-head in the title game on Monday, April 4 at 9:20 p.m. ET.