March Madness Final Four: What to know for the UNC vs. Duke and Villanova vs. Kansas games

When are the games?
The games will take place on Saturday evening in “The Big Easy” at the Caesars Superdome:
- Villanova Wildcats vs. Kansas Jayhawks at 6:09pm ET
- North Carolina Tar Heels vs. Duke Blue Devils at 8:49 p.m. ET.
The winners of each game will go head-to-head in the title game on Monday, April 4 at 9:20 p.m. ET.
What to pay attention to?
Of the two games, the second is one of the most famous rivalries in the sport and it is no surprise that the match everyone is talking about. Notably, Saturday’s semifinal between Carolina and Duke, two dueling varsities from the same state, will be the first time teams will meet in an NCAA men’s tournament. The game will be passionate, to say the least. Duke great coach Mike Krzyzewski has led Duke to the Final Four 13 times and won five national…
