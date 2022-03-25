March Madness: No. 1 seeds Gonzaga and Arizona are stunned in Sweet 16

1 overall seed and last year’s runner-up Gonzaga was upset with No. 4 seed Arkansas 74-68, before losing to another No. 1 seed, Arizona, No. 5 seed Houston 72-60 soon after.

The defending champion and the other top seed Baylor have already been knocked out, with the only No. 1 seed remaining to be Kansas.

Arkansas’ progress to the Elite Eight of the men’s NCAA Tournament is their second consecutive, but their third since 1995.

After shocking Gonzaga and advancing to the next round, where he will face Duke, Razorbacks head coach Eric Musselman told CBS: “Thanks to everyone who said we didn’t have a chance.”