March Madness Player Props – Best Choice Elite Eight Games for Sunday (March 27)





Armando Bacot (5) of North Carolina reacts during the second half of a college basketball game against UCLA in the Sweet 16 Round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, March 25, 2022 in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Zagola)

The Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament Continues Sunday (March 27)

Player props available for both games

Watch below to find out where the betting value is in today’s March Madness player props

It’s hard to believe, but Sunday’s Elite Eight action has two double-digit seeds as well as an 8-seed. Any other year an 8-seed North Carolina or 10-seed Miami could be considered a Cinderella story, but not in 2022 when 15-seed St. Peters is pulling ups and downs left, right, and center.

