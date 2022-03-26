March Madness – Reseeding the 2022 NCAA men’s basketball Elite Eight

Our 2022 NCAA Tournament brackets are broken down. All of them. And the uncle who claims he has St. Peter in the Elite Eight? He has been lying for the ninth year in a row. We never saw his actual bracket.

Your brother said he chose Miami in the first place to make the Elite Eight? Sure. And yes, every Duke fan knew that the Elite would reach eight in his final season of Coach. Ok.

At this point in the season, however, nothing makes sense in a field that includes only one top seed (Kansas) from the final eight.

This brings us to our rescheduling of the Elite Eight. At this point, what does this mean? Well, we hope that means we’re keeping a close eye on the remaining teams and telling you where we think they all stand right now.

But everyone on this list is a good team that should be pat…