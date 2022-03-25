LATEST

March Madness schedule today: Times, channels, scores for Thursday’s NCAA Sweet 16 games

There are only 16 teams left in the 2022 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament, and the three most popular picks will close on Thursday to win the whole thing.

The Sweet 16 will begin with some of the most anticipated matchups in the bracket of all time, with No. 1 Gonzaga West facing No. 4 Arkansas and No. 2 Duke against No. 3 Texas Tech. The South Zone will have its Elite Eight teams selected as No. Villanova will play No. 11 Michigan, before No. 1 Arizona will match with No. 5 Houston.

Thursday will be a major game day not only for college basketball fans, but for bookies and those in the bracket pool—who still have a shot. Gonzaga, Arizona, Duke and Villanova were among the top seven players to win the title at the national level.

