PHILADELPHIA – It’s not time for the biggest underdog of the NCAA men’s tournament.

Tiny St. Peter’s University is alive and well and advancing to the last eight of the NCAA Tournament after beating another basketball powerhouse. Driven defense and playing without fear, No. 15 seed Peacock stunned No. 3 Purdue, 67-64, at Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center on Friday night in front of a crowd that included many St. Made the trip The Jersey Turnpike and roared in approval.

Peacock (22-11) will go on to face the winner between No. 4 seed UCLA and No. 8 North Carolina in Sunday’s Eastern Regional Finals, with a chance to advance to the Final Four in New Orleans. They have now outnumbered No. 2 Kentucky, No. 3 Purdue and No. ….