Marcin Held Defeats Natan Schulte in PFL Debut

The light-weight co-main occasion of the Skilled Fighters League 2021 season’s first occasion had Marcin Held pull off an upset over 2018/2019 champion Natan Schulte. The 2 males, effectively conscious of their grappling pedigrees determined to forego the bottom sport and slug it out.

Held took what appeared like a big gamble within the first spherical but in addition stunned anybody watching with improved placing, at a really excessive output. Maybe Schulte was additionally taken without warning within the first spherical and whereas he did present the kind of chin a two-time champ has, it was not sufficient to win the battle. The Polish submission specialist [Held] has 14 wins by submission and was already using a four-fight win streak earlier than arriving within the PFL.

For each mixture Held fired, Schulte absorbed and fired off calf kicks to Held’s lead leg. It appeared like Held was shedding steam because the rounds wore on, giving Schulte probabilities to counter. However Held was capable of proceed so as to add quantity whereas taking breaths between rounds and exchanges to drag off a win.

Two grappling specialists placed on a placing clinic all 3 rounds! We go to the judges…#2021PFL1

All three judges would rating in favor of Held (29-28, 29-28, 29-28), who superior this season with three factors within the light-weight division and moved to quantity 4 within the PFL light-weight standings. For full occasion outcomes, examine them out proper right here.

The factor in regards to the PFL that followers could have forgotten is that each season is reset for each fighter, together with their former champions. It’s a true clean slate for any fighter on the skilled stage in MMA that wishes a shot at greatness, with none trash discuss or gimmicks.

Held didn’t get to showcase his submission sport for followers new to him, however now he has the remainder of the season to point out off his newfound placing, and that floor sport talked about a lot in the course of the broadcast.

