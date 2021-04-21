LATEST

Marcin Held full PFL 1 Media Day Press Conference

Marcin Held is aware of a factor or two about Natan Schulte, who’s Held’s opponent on Friday at PFL 1.

Schulte isn’t solely the reigning back-to-back PFL light-weight champion, however he’s additionally a former coaching companion of Held’s from American Prime Workforce.

Held, who’s representing Polish MMA, is absolutely conscious of what Schulte has carried out over the course of the final two PFL season, however he isn’t backing down from the problem of attempting handy Schulte his first loss since 2017.

Previous to their battle on Friday, Held spoke to MyMMANews and different media retailers as a part of the PFL 1 media day. You’ll be able to hear all the pieces he needed to say by watching his full pre-fight press convention within the video above.

A full checklist of the fights happening on Friday’s PFL card are listed beneath:

Major Card (ESPN2, 9 p.m. ET)
Anthony Pettis (24-10) vs. Clay Collard (14-6)
Natan Schulte (20-3-1) vs. Marcin Held (22-7)
Movlid Khaybulaev (14-1-1) vs. Jason Soares (14-0)
Lance Palmer (22-3) vs. Bubba Jenkins (11-3)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 5:30 p.m. ET)
Alex Martinez (1-0) vs. Loik Radzhabov (13-2-1)
Olivier Aubin-Mercier (11-5) vs. Joilton Lutterbach (34-8)
Akhmed Aliev (19-6) Mikhail Odintsov (0-0)
Tyler Diamond (10-1) vs. Sung Bin Jo (9-1)
Brendan Loughnane (19-3) vs. Sheymon Moraes (11-4)

