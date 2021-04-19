Marco Wilson, CB, Florida – NFL Draft Player Profile | TMT

4 years in the past, Marco Wilson watched the Indianapolis Colts choose his brother, Quincy, within the 2017 NFL Draft. Thought of by many to be a greater participant from highschool than his elder brother, the Florida cornerback has had a turbulent school profession. What are his odds of being chosen within the 2021 NFL Draft?

Marco Wilson NFL Draft Participant Profile

Place: Cornerback

Faculty: Florida

Present 12 months: Redshirt-Junior

Peak: 5’11 1/2″

Weight: 191 kilos

Tony Pauline’s Marco Wilson Scouting Report

Positives: Constant cornerback with a strong recreation. Shows good consciousness, retains the motion in entrance of him, and takes correct angles to the play. Fires up the sector and offers effort defending the run. Aggressive and wraps up tackling. Tracks the go within the air, shows a burst out of his plant, and dives across the area working to interrupt up throws.

Negatives: Turned in an incredible freshman marketing campaign in 2017, but by no means actually elevated his recreation afterward. Finest dealing with the motion.

Evaluation: Wilson is a strong defensive again who can line up in a zone system as both a nook or security. Enjoying with an aggressive nature, Wilson might be an asset on particular groups and will make a roster as a ninth defensive again.

Marco Wilson Participant Profile

A product of Florida powerhouse American Heritage Excessive Faculty, Wilson is one in every of a number of Patriots gamers hoping to be chosen within the 2021 NFL Draft. They’re an distinctive breeding floor for fulfillment, as Wilson gained two FHSAA 5A State Championships throughout his time there. Moreover, the varsity has a popularity for athletic success. Wilson was no exception, securing a 2A State Championship as a observe athlete.

Sandwiched in between his success, nevertheless, was a missed junior season spent recovering from ACL surgical procedure. Some gamers are by no means the identical after struggling an ACL damage, however Wilson rebounded as a senior. He logged 20 tackles and three interceptions, together with 1 returned for a landing. His performances noticed him named first-team 5A All-Broward and a USA Immediately All-American.

His senior season in the end had no bearing on a wild recruiting trip. Wilson acquired practically 30 provides as a four-star prospect. He ranked as a top-30 participant within the state of Florida and among the best within the nation . He might have joined American Heritage teammate Patrick Surtain II at Alabama, however he opted to observe in his brother’s footsteps to play cornerback for the Gators.

Wilson’s school soccer profession at Florida

As alluded to within the introduction, some analysts contemplate Wilson to be a greater highschool recruit than his brother. That definitely gave the impression to be the case as he made a right away affect for the Gators. He was one in every of solely 4 true-freshman cornerbacks in Florida historical past to begin on opening day. In doing so, he joined elite firm with Joe Haden, Marcus Roberson, and Janoris Jenkins.

Furthermore, he would lead the group in go break-ups (10) whereas totaling 34 tackles. His performances earned him Freshman All-SEC honors, and the hype gave the impression to be actual. For the second time in his fledgling soccer profession, Wilson noticed important time away from the sector. After beginning the primary two video games of the 2018 marketing campaign, an damage suffered towards Kentucky ended his season.

Very similar to his highschool profession, Wilson bounced again from damage with a bang. Beginning all 13 video games in 2019, he emerged as a playmaker on the cornerback place for Florida. He snatched his first profession interception towards Tennessee within the third recreation of the season. Wilson corraled one other two towards Auburn and Missouri later within the 12 months. The Florida secondary grew to become nearly unattainable to throw on, with a number of defensive backs having 3 or extra picks.

Though Florida mounted a considerable bid to make the School Soccer Playoffs, their protection regressed considerably in comparison with 2019. Regardless of Wilson taking part in nicely, the Gators allowed over 30 factors per recreation. Moreover, a shoe tossing incident involving the Florida cornerback led to a shock loss to LSU. That began a run of three consecutive defeats that dropped the Gators to an 8-4 file.

As he heads to the 2021 NFL Draft, he’ll be hoping to place that incident behind him.

Marco Wilson’s most closely fits within the 2021 NFL Draft

His first step on that street to restoration was at Florida’s Professional Day. Wilson impressed, flashing the athletic traits that make him an advanced analysis. He possesses the skillset and athletic skill, however one thing is lacking. The Florida cornerback has the chance to be a Day 3 decide come Could. He brings versatility as a participant who can contribute exterior or inside. Additionally, he has expertise taking part in each zone and man coverages.

If Wilson can pull his positives collectively, he may very well be profitable within the NFL. Alternatively, there can be questions over not solely his damage historical past however his on-field temperament.

Groups who want so as to add depth on the cornerback place embrace the Inexperienced Bay Packers, Los Angeles Chargers, and New England Patriots. That stated, a number of groups will add items to their secondaries in some unspecified time in the future within the 2021 NFL Draft.

Oliver Hodgkinson is a workers author for Professional Soccer Community.