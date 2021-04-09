Marcus Evans Ipswich era is over as American investors complete takeover

An American consortium has completed its takeover of Ipswich Town.

Gamechanger 20 has agreed a fee, which is believed to be around £40million, to secure ownership of the League One club.

Getty Ipswich are trying to finish in the League One play-off spots this season

It ends Marcus Evans’ 14-year spell as Ipswich’s majority shareholder.

New Ipswich chairman Mike O’Leary, who holds the same position at Gamechanger 20 Ltd, said: “We want our first remarks on completion of this takeover to be words of thanks to Marcus Evans.

“We have been discussing this sale with him for more than a year, and throughout the negotiations his love for the club has shone through.

“He is a true supporter and all of us at Gamechanger 20 are extremely grateful that he has chosen to put his trust in us.

“Marcus has invested considerable money, time and energy in Ipswich Town. His decision to waive much of the club’s outstanding debt is one that deserves the gratitude of every single Ipswich Town fan.”

Getty Evans had been in charge of Ipswich since 2007

Gamechanger 20 is being led by Los Angeles-based businessman Brett Johnson, who is co-chairman of American football club Phoenix Rising.

Gamechanger 20, whose board consists of O’Leary, Johnson, Ed Schwartz, Berke Bakay and Mark Detmer, will also receive additional finances from the ‘The Three Lions’ fund.

Johnson added: “We are humbled and excited to be investing in Ipswich Town, one of the finest clubs in the history of English football.

“We are proud of our success on and off the pitch at Phoenix Rising and are committed to restoring ITFC to its former glory.

“To this end, the first priority is promotion to the Championship and the management team will be given additional funds to strengthen the playing squad.

“The Three Lions have considerable experience in commerce and marketing, and in the medium-term plan to increase revenue at the club.

Getty Paul Cook was appointed Ipswich boss in March

“But the short-term priority has to be the playing side, and we are committed to improving that, all the way from the academy to the first-team.”

One of Evans’ last acts at Ipswich owner was to appoint Paul Cook as manager after sacking Paul Lambert.

The Tractor Boys are currently eighth in League One and three points below a play-off place.