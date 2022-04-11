Margaret Hermann casts ‘She’s After My Piano’ by 2 Fabiola in Dutch version: Watch the video here

who thought he’s after my piano Lost forever from his memory, we have a bad news. in the second episode of love for music The song is covered in detail. 2 Fabiola did he’s after my piano Participated in the pre-selection for the Eurovision Song Contest in 2014, after which it became a huge hit. Tonight singer Margaret Hermans will wear this Nice Stay Hanging In a Dutch jacket.

It’s time for tonight’s second episode love for music, While Suzanne and Freak were central last week, it’s time for 2 Fabiola to get everyone’s attention…