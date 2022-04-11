Margaret Hermans turns ‘She’s After My Piano’ into Flemish party song in ‘Love for Music’

Margaret brings in the second episode of Hermans love for music his version he’s after my piano by the way. If we can make a cautious prediction: keep having fun going to be a hit.

in love for music 2 Fabiola will be put in the spotlight tonight. The cast chose a song by Pat Crimson and Loredana and turned it into their own song. Margaret Hermans chose he’s after my piano, the song with which 2 Fabiola participated in the Eurosong in 2014. The song was chosen not just to represent our country, but 2 Fabiola’s hit score.

It may well be that Margaret Herman does the same, because Nice Stay Hanging Seems like an explosion. Margaret’s move put an end to it.

Read this also. ‘Love for Music’ releases first single that instantly sheds tears